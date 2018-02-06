(CNN) Polish President Andrzej Duda says he will sign the country's controversial Holocaust bill, but plans to send the bill to the constitutional tribunal for review.

The law would make it illegal to accuse the nation of complicity in crimes committed by Nazi Germany, including the Holocaust.

It would also ban the use of terms such as "Polish death camps" in relation to camps such as Auschwitz, which were located in Nazi-occupied Poland.

Violations will be punished by a fine or a jail sentence of up to three years.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda gives a press conference to announce that he will sign into law a controversial Holocaust bill.

While Duda said he would sign the bill, it was unclear when he is planning to do so and when it will become enshrined in law.

Read More