CNN 10 - February 7, 2018

February 7, 2018

An outbreak of norovirus forces some changes to security ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Wild swings in the U.S. stock market get investors' attention worldwide. The world's most powerful rocket lifts off. Lasers help researchers discover thousands of Mayan structures in Guatemala. And we introduce you to an endangered animal that has something no other mammal has.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
