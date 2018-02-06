Amazon is having a flash sale on its Alexa devices for Mother's Day

Story highlights Amazon has slashed the prices on a number of its smart home products

Save big on the Echo Dot, Echo Input, Echo Show, Echo Plus and Echo

Amazon's devices are among the most popular ones in the smart home tech area.

With Alexa products, you can simply ask the device to read you the news, play your favorite music, set alarms and timers, or control your smart home, completely hands-free. It even acts as a high-quality speaker system for a more immersive listening experience with the ability to group speakers together.

But it's not just one speaker, or rather one Echo, anymore. Amazon offers the miniature and super affordable Echo Dot, the high-end Echo Show, which features an HD display, and the Echo Plus, which aims to power your whole smart home. Even better, if you're looking to retrofit an older speaker system, the Echo Input plugs in and adds Alexa smarts to the setup.

What's great is that all these Amazon Alexa devices can connect with each other. You can hook your Echo Dot to your Echo to add speakers in a room, or sync your Echo Show with your Cloud Cam to watch live footage from around your house. You can even connect a Ring doorbell or smart camera to Alexa.

Its range of name-brand smart home products instantly helps make your home more functional. In short, the devices are — dare we say — pretty genius.

If you're not on board, here's news that might change your mind: Amazon has slashed the prices on a number of its smart home products this year for Mother's Day, including the Echo, Echo Input, Echo Dot, Echo Plus.

Right now on Amazon, you can score these items at a steep discount:

Echo ($64.99, originally $99; amazon.com)

Echo Plus ($119.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Echo Show in white and black ($179.99 originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Echo Dot ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Echo Input ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

You'll also get free shipping on all of these devices if you're an Amazon Prime member. These offers won't last long. So run, don't walk.

Note: Prices above reflect the listed retailer's price at time of publication.