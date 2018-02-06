Amazon is having a flash sale on its Alexa devices for Prime Day

Story highlights Amazon has slashed the prices on a number of its smart home products.

With Alexa products, you can simply ask the device to read your news, play your favorite music, set alarms and timers or control your smart home, completely hands-free. It even acts as a high quality speaker system for a more immersive listening experience.

Equally impressive is Amazon's Cloud Cam Indoor Security Camera, which can be hooked up to your Alexa device. This camera connects you with your home 24/7 and will alert you of activities in real-time, even if you're on vacation.

What's great is that all these Amazon Alexa devices can connect with each other. You can hook your Echo Dot to your Echo to add speakers in a room or sync your Echo Show with your Cloud Cam to watch live footage from around your house.

Its range of name brand smart home products instantly help make your home more functional. In short, the devices are—dare we say—pretty genius.

If you're not on board, here's news that might change your mind: Amazon has slashed the prices on a number of its smart home products this year for Prime Day, including the Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Show, Echo Spot and its Cloud Cam.

Right now on Amazon, you can score these items at a steep discount from now until July, 17:

Echo Look ($99.99, originally $199; amazon.com)

Echo Show in white and black ($129.99 originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Echo Dot ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Stick ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Cube ($89.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

There's even more Amazon Alexa devices up for grabs for just 41 more hours. Those include:

Amazon Echo ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Echo Spot ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cloud Security Camera ($59.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

The best part? You'll also get free shipping on all of these devices if you're an Amazon Prime member.

These offers won't last long. So run, don't walk.

Note: Prices above reflect the listed retailer's price at time of publication.