Pirates release crew of oil tanker hijacked off West Africa

New Delhi (CNN) Pirates have released 22 Indian nationals taken captive after their oil tanker was boarded off the coast of West Africa last week.

The vessel, Marine Express, was carrying more than 13,000 tons of gasoline when it went missing in the Gulf of Guinea, according to a statement from the Anglo Eastern, the ship's managing company, which said it lost contact with the vessel on Thursday

"(The managers of) Marine Express, which was the subject of a pirate attack and seizure on February 1st are pleased to report that the vessel was back under the command of the Master and Crew," Anglo Eastern said in a statement.

All crew members, as well as the cargo, are "safe and well," the company said.

"A full investigation will take place into the hijack of the vessel and Anglo Eastern wishes to express its gratitude to the officers and crew of the Marine Express and their families for their courage and fortitude in dealing with this difficult situation over the past 6 days," the statement said.

We are delighted to report that the MT Marine Express, which was hijacked by pirates on Feb 1, is now back under the command of the captain & crew since ~04:00 SG time today. All crew members are reported to be safe & well & the cargo intact. We thank you all for your well wishes — Anglo-Eastern (@angloeasterngrp) February 6, 2018

