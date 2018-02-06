(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Blastoff was a success: SpaceX launched the world's most powerful rocket.
-- After a dramatic start to the day, the stock market soared. (Here's what this all means for your wallet.)
-- The White House said President Trump was joking when he accused Democrats of treason for not standing and applauding during his State of the Union address.
-- Trump's chief of staff suggested immigrants who did not sign up for DACA were either "too afraid" or "too lazy." Meanwhile, the President said he would support a government shutdown over immigration.
-- South Korea deployed military personnel after 1,200 security guards fell sick from a norovirus outbreak at Winter Olympic facilities.
-- Poland's president said he will sign a controversial Holocaust bill that will make it illegal to accuse the nation of being complicit with Nazi Germany.
-- A contractor promised tens of millions of meals to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Only 50,000 were delivered and some lawmakers are asking why.
-- Japan's princess and her commoner fiance have postponed their wedding.
-- At least thirty of Queen Elizabeth's swans died from bird flu.