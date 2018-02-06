Johannesburg (CNN) The South African Parliament postponed its annual State of the Nation Address Tuesday amid a growing clamor from within the ruling ANC party to unseat the person who would deliver it: President Jacob Zuma.

The SONA speech, the keynote political event of the year, was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

"We need to give time for any political decisions to be made," Jackson Mtembu, the chief whip of Zuma's African National Congress (ANC) party, told South Africa's ENCA television.

[WATCH] African National Congress Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says the governing party welcomes #SONA18 postponement. pic.twitter.com/CFiDR7fCJP — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 6, 2018

The announcement follows a meeting of the chief whips of political parties in Parliament Tuesday and a series of high-level ANC meetings to decide the fate of Zuma, who has been at South Africa's helm for nearly a decade.

An ANC leadership meeting scheduled for Wednesday was postponed to February 17.

Read More