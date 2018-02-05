A spider with a tail was an actual animal that once lived

(CNN) Scientists have discovered a groundbreaking arachnid species that lived millions of years ago -- and it had a tail.

The tiny creatures were less than 3 millimeters long and crawled around Southeast Asia about 100 million years ago, according to a paper published Monday in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution

The species is being called Chimerarachne, a riff on Chimera, a fire-breathing hybrid creature found in Greek mythology. Paul Selden, Director of the Paleontological Institute at the University of Kansas, coined the name.

Like a Griffin or a Jackalope, the spider looks like it had a tail from another creature attached to it.

A few years back, Selden and colleagues published a paper about a spider-like creature with a tail from the Paleozoic Era. The Chimerarachne are much younger and also have spinnerets, a spider's silk-spinning organ.

Read More