Gymnastics meet honors survivors of Nassar's sexual abuse

(CNN) UCLA faced off against the University of Oklahoma Sunday in a gymnastics meet where the air was full of solidarity for members of both teams who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar.

The event honored five Nassar survivors: Olympic medalists Jordyn Wieber and Jamie Dantzscher, fellow UCLA alumni Mattie Larson and Jeanette Antolin, and University of Oklahoma sophomore Maggie Nichols.

All five women hugged one another and their teammates as the audience on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles cheered.

"Something like this, where you feel like a whole community is behind you, it's something I couldn't even imagine," Larson told CNN affiliate KABC . "It's overwhelming, but in an amazing way."

Both teams wore shirts reading "Together We Rise" during the tribute, which they hope will inspire others who have had similar experiences to come forward.

