What is positive train control, and could it have prevented the Amtrak crash?

(CNN) Once again, a deadly train crash may have been prevented had a well-known piece of technology been implemented.

Positive train control, or PTC, can automatically slow down and stop a train if it senses the locomotive is going too fast or could get into an accident. The Federal Railroad Administration has called the system the "single-most important rail safety development in more than a century."

Yet the Amtrak train that crashed into a stationary freight train early Sunday morning didn't have PTC, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Had PTC been in place, the catastrophe in South Carolina may have been prevented, chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

The crash, which killed two Amtrak employees, raises familiar questions about what PTC is and why it's still not implemented across the country.