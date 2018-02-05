Larry Nassar to be sentenced for the third and final time

(CNN) Larry Nassar is expected to be sentenced to another lengthy prison term Monday, ending a remarkable three weeks of court hearings that dramatically personalized the pain and suffering the former doctor caused for years.

The sentence in Eaton County court will be the third sentence in as many months for Nassar, the once-renowned doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University who sexually abused young girls for more than two decades.

His time in court has been notable for the passionate, righteous speeches from the survivors of his abuse. Nearly 200 girls and women -- ranging from accomplished Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman to a 12-year-old poet named Amanda on Friday -- spoke out in person or in statements about how Nassar's sexual abuse changed their lives.

"How much is a little girl worth?" Rachael Denhollander, the woman who first brought Nassar's abuse to public attention in 2016, asked the court in Eaton County on Friday.

"I am asking you to tell these little girls, tell the young women, tell the watching world, that they are worth everything," she told the judge.