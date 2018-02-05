Breaking News

5 things for February 5: Super Bowl, FBI memo, Olympics

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:38 AM ET, Mon February 5, 2018

(CNN)The Super Bowl was fun, but the Tide ads mocking ads were funny. Here's what you need to know about the big game and everything else to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles fly sky high after stunning Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl. Eagles QB Nick Foles, filling in for the injured Carson Wentz, played the game of his life, throwing for three TDs and catching a touchdown pass too. You don't see that everyday.
    But this is the Super Bowl, after all, so there was so much more going on than just what happened on the field. Justin Timberlake put on an awesome halftime show, complete with a purple-soaked tribute to hometown legend Prince. Pink fought off the flu and spit out a throat lozenge to belt out a spirited National Anthem (which saw no protests from players). We all thought the world had come to an end when NBC had about 30 seconds of dead air during the broadcast. Savvy marketing ploy? Political stunt? Naw, just an equipment malfunction. And nobody liked Ram Truck's use of an MLK speech during its ad. (Here are the best and worst ads.)
    Philly's fans flooded the streets to celebrate, even though a few mistook the celebration for a riot and flipped over cars and looted a few stores. Not all of the Eagles will celebrate in DC when a presidential invite comes their way. Some players have already said they won't go to the White House to meet President Trump.
    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4. Foles was named the most valuable player of the game, which the Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots. It is the franchise's first Super Bowl victory.
    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4. Foles was named the most valuable player of the game, which the Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots. It is the franchise's first Super Bowl victory.
    Foles celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after the game. Foles passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught a touchdown pass. And he wasn't even the team's starter for most of the season. He took over late in the year when Carson Wentz got injured.
    Foles celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after the game. Foles passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught a touchdown pass. And he wasn't even the team's starter for most of the season. He took over late in the year when Carson Wentz got injured.
    Philadelphia's Nate Gerry celebrates after the game.
    Philadelphia's Nate Gerry celebrates after the game.
    The Eagles run onto the field after the final seconds ticked off the clock. The game was played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
    The Eagles run onto the field after the final seconds ticked off the clock. The game was played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
    The Patriots tried a "Hail Mary" pass on the last play of the game, but it fell incomplete.
    The Patriots tried a "Hail Mary" pass on the last play of the game, but it fell incomplete.
    New England quarterback Tom Brady reacts after fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter.
    New England quarterback Tom Brady reacts after fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter.
    Brady fumbled the ball after a hit by Philadelphia's Brandon Graham, not pictured. Philadelphia added a field goal after the turnover, and that made the score 41-33.
    Brady fumbled the ball after a hit by Philadelphia's Brandon Graham, not pictured. Philadelphia added a field goal after the turnover, and that made the score 41-33.
    Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz dives for the goal line, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Eagles a 38-33 lead.
    Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz dives for the goal line, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Eagles a 38-33 lead.
    Ertz bobbles the ball after crossing the goal line. After a video review, the officials ruled that he had already completed the catch and crossed the line as a runner.
    Ertz bobbles the ball after crossing the goal line. After a video review, the officials ruled that he had already completed the catch and crossed the line as a runner.
    Foles celebrates after the touchdown pass to Ertz.
    Foles celebrates after the touchdown pass to Ertz.
    New England tight end Rob Gronkowski reaches for his second touchdown catch of the game. After the extra point, the Patriots took a 33-32 lead in the fourth quarter. It was their first and only lead of the game.
    New England tight end Rob Gronkowski reaches for his second touchdown catch of the game. After the extra point, the Patriots took a 33-32 lead in the fourth quarter. It was their first and only lead of the game.
    Gronkowski does a celebration dance in the end zone.
    Gronkowski does a celebration dance in the end zone.
    New England wide receiver Chris Hogan pulls in a touchdown pass in the third quarter. New England still trailed 29-26 going into the fourth quarter.
    New England wide receiver Chris Hogan pulls in a touchdown pass in the third quarter. New England still trailed 29-26 going into the fourth quarter.
    Philadelphia running back Corey Clement holds up the football after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The touchdown was held up after a video review, and Philadelphia took a 29-19 lead after the extra point.
    Philadelphia running back Corey Clement holds up the football after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The touchdown was held up after a video review, and Philadelphia took a 29-19 lead after the extra point.
    Clement falls down after his touchdown grab.
    Clement falls down after his touchdown grab.
    Brady, left, celebrates with Gronkowski after they linked up for a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. New England moved within three points of Philadelphia, who led 22-12 at halftime.
    Brady, left, celebrates with Gronkowski after they linked up for a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. New England moved within three points of Philadelphia, who led 22-12 at halftime.
    Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show.
    Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show.
    Foles is congratulated by his head coach after the quarterback caught a 1-yard touchdown late in the first half. The touchdown came on a 4th-and-goal trick play.
    Foles is congratulated by his head coach after the quarterback caught a 1-yard touchdown late in the first half. The touchdown came on a 4th-and-goal trick play.
    Foles is mobbed by teammates after his unlikely touchdown catch.
    Foles is mobbed by teammates after his unlikely touchdown catch.
    New England's James White celebrates after scoring a 28-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Eagles still led 15-12 after New England missed the extra point.
    New England's James White celebrates after scoring a 28-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Eagles still led 15-12 after New England missed the extra point.
    New England wide receiver Danny Amendola is tackled during the second quarter.
    New England wide receiver Danny Amendola is tackled during the second quarter.
    Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery bobbles a pass that was intercepted by New England's Duron Harmon, not pictured.
    Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery bobbles a pass that was intercepted by New England's Duron Harmon, not pictured.
    Philadelphia's LeGarrette Blount runs for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It gave the Eagles a 15-3 lead.
    Philadelphia's LeGarrette Blount runs for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It gave the Eagles a 15-3 lead.
    Blount falls into the end zone on his touchdown run. Blount won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last year.
    Blount falls into the end zone on his touchdown run. Blount won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last year.
    Ertz celebrates a 19-yard catch in the second quarter.
    Ertz celebrates a 19-yard catch in the second quarter.
    Brady drops a pass during a trick play in the second quarter.
    Brady drops a pass during a trick play in the second quarter.
    Amendola and Philadelphia's Patrick Robinson exchange words after a whistle.
    Amendola and Philadelphia's Patrick Robinson exchange words after a whistle.
    New England wide receiver Brandin Cooks is tackled by Philadelphia's Rodney McLeod as he tries to hurdle him during the second quarter.
    New England wide receiver Brandin Cooks is tackled by Philadelphia's Rodney McLeod as he tries to hurdle him during the second quarter.
    Jeffery pulls in a leaping touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Eagles led 9-3 at the end of the first.
    Jeffery pulls in a leaping touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Eagles led 9-3 at the end of the first.
    An overhead view of Jeffery's touchdown.
    An overhead view of Jeffery's touchdown.
    Brady prepares to throw during the first quarter. The five-time Super Bowl winner finished with 505 yards passing.
    Brady prepares to throw during the first quarter. The five-time Super Bowl winner finished with 505 yards passing.
    Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith celebrates a first-down catch on the opening drive.
    Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith celebrates a first-down catch on the opening drive.
    New England's Bill Belichick came into the game with five Super Bowl victories as a head coach. No coach has more.
    New England's Bill Belichick came into the game with five Super Bowl victories as a head coach. No coach has more.
    Foles passes the ball early in the first quarter.
    Foles passes the ball early in the first quarter.
    Philadelphia's Nelson Agholor is tackled on the first drive. The Eagles scored a field goal.
    Philadelphia's Nelson Agholor is tackled on the first drive. The Eagles scored a field goal.
    Pink sings the National Anthem before the game.
    Pink sings the National Anthem before the game.
    Leslie Odom Jr. is backed up by children as he sings "America the Beautiful."
    Leslie Odom Jr. is backed up by children as he sings "America the Beautiful."
    The Eagles take the field before the game.
    The Eagles take the field before the game.
    Brady and David Andrews (No. 60) lead the Patriots onto the field.
    Brady and David Andrews (No. 60) lead the Patriots onto the field.
    An Eagles fan shows his support at the game.
    An Eagles fan shows his support at the game.
    Basketball star Stephen Curry, left, poses for a photo with Patriots fans.
    Basketball star Stephen Curry, left, poses for a photo with Patriots fans.
    A fan takes a selfie outside US Bank Stadium before the game. The game is indoors, but outside it is the coldest Super Bowl on record.
    A fan takes a selfie outside US
    2. FBI memo

    We could be a step closer to seeing what's in the Democrats' version of the FBI memo. Dems on the House Intelligence Committee are expected to push for a vote to release their memo today. It's believed this memo would rebut many of the abuse allegations made against the FBI in the GOP memo released on Friday. If the committee votes to release, President Trump will have five days to object to putting it out.
    Speaking of the President, he said over the weekend that the GOP's memo "totally vindicates" him in the Russia investigation, but some of his fellow Republicans wouldn't go that far. CNN's Brian Stelter and Stephen Collinson ponder how the memo once again reveals the deep political divide in this country. And oh, in case you've forgotten -- unless Congress reaches a funding deal, the government could shut down at the end of the week.
    3. Winter Olympics

    The whole point of the Olympics is to lift us all above politics, but politics are hard to avoid when the Games are held on the Korean Pensinsula. Vice President Mike Pence takes the father of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died after being jailed in North Korea, to this week's Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang, South Korea, a move sure to tick off the North. Meanwhile, North Korea plans a big military parade on the eve of the Games. No wonder some South Koreans are grumbling that the country's big moment in the international spotlight is being overshadowed by the North.
    4. Amtrak crashes

    It's been a tough time for Amtrak as of late. The national passenger railroad service has had four deadly crashes in just two months. The latest came this weekend in South Carolina, after an Amtrak train smashed into a stationary freight train, killing two Amtrak workers and injuring 116 people. A railroad track switch, locked in the wrong position, may have caused the crash, an NTSB official said.
    5. Greece protests

    More than 100,000 people took the streets in Athens to protest neighboring Macedonia's use of the name Macedonia. The small Balkan country, once part of the former Yugoslavia, gained independence in 1991 and wanted to call itself Macedonia. But Greeks don't like that because they feel it infringes on the northern part of Greece that's also called Macedonia. They also say the people in the country of Macedonia have no cultural connection to the Greek Macedonia. The two countries restarted talks on this controversy last month, thus spurring the protests.
    Protesters from across Greece converged Sunday on Athens&#39; main square outside parliament to protest a potential Greek compromise in a dispute with neighboring Macedonia over the former Yugoslav republic&#39;s official name.
    Protesters from across Greece converged Sunday on Athens' main square outside parliament to protest a potential Greek compromise in a dispute with neighboring Macedonia over the former Yugoslav republic's official name.

    LATER TODAY

    Larry Nassar will be sentenced to another long prison term, the last of three sentencing hearings that highlighted the pain and suffering the former doctor caused through the years.
    How NK funds its nukes
    How is North Korea violating its sanctions? One way is through a secret web of front companies in Mozambique. Read this months-long investigation by CNN about how such front companies along with military cooperation and elite-forces training deals with Mozambique is funneling cash money straight into Kim Jong Un's notorious nuclear slush fund.

    Football fail
    We know who's not talking about the Super Bowl this morning: these folks from "Jeopardy," who totally whiffed on a pigskin category. (Click to view)