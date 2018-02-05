Breaking News

Six Nations: Savior Sexton, HIA controversy and scintillating Wales

Updated 7:05 AM ET, Mon February 5, 2018

Six countries, 15 games -- the stage is set for England, Ireland, Wales, France, Scotland and Italy to do battle in the annual Six Nations Championship.
Six countries, 15 games -- the stage is set for England, Ireland, Wales, France, Scotland and Italy to do battle in the annual Six Nations Championship.
This year's tournament kicks off in Cardiff, where Wales hosts Scotland.
This year's tournament kicks off in Cardiff, where Wales hosts Scotland.
Wales has three home games at the 74,500-seat Principality Stadium, also welcoming Italy and France in the final two weekends of action.
Wales has three home games at the 74,500-seat Principality Stadium, also welcoming Italy and France in the final two weekends of action.
Coach Warren Gatland returns to the Six Nations after leading the British and Irish Lions on their New Zealand tour last year. After a fifth-place finish in 2017, Welsh fans will be hopeful of improvement this year. Gatland has coached the side to two Six Nations grand slams (five wins from five) during his decade in charge -- in 2008 and 2012.
Coach Warren Gatland returns to the Six Nations after leading the British and Irish Lions on their New Zealand tour last year. After a fifth-place finish in 2017, Welsh fans will be hopeful of improvement this year. Gatland has coached the side to two Six Nations grand slams (five wins from five) during his decade in charge -- in 2008 and 2012.
With a number of high-profile injuries, victory this year could be a tall order for Wales. Lions captain Sam Warburton will be missed -- he underwent knee surgery last year.
With a number of high-profile injuries, victory this year could be a tall order for Wales. Lions captain Sam Warburton will be missed -- he underwent knee surgery last year.
For Scotland, however, the signs are more promising. A record victory over Australia and a narrow defeat by the All Blacks in November last year will bring confidence to fans and players alike.
For Scotland, however, the signs are more promising. A record victory over Australia and a narrow defeat by the All Blacks in November last year will bring confidence to fans and players alike.
Stuart Hogg has emerged as a star player over the past few years. He was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and has 10 Six Nations tries to his name, more than any other Scottish player.
Stuart Hogg has emerged as a star player over the past few years. He was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and has 10 Six Nations tries to his name, more than any other Scottish player.
Coach Gregor Townsend (left) took charge of the side in May last year, in which time he has overseen four wins and two losses. He's pictured here with captain John Barclay as the pair celebrate beating Australia.
Coach Gregor Townsend (left) took charge of the side in May last year, in which time he has overseen four wins and two losses. He's pictured here with captain John Barclay as the pair celebrate beating Australia.
Passionate crowds can be expected to fill Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh when France and England visit, the latter to compete for the Calcutta Cup.
Passionate crowds can be expected to fill Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh when France and England visit, the latter to compete for the Calcutta Cup.
Ireland spoiled England's chances of back-to-back grand slams with a 13-9 victory in Dublin last year. Joe Schmidt's men last won the Six Nations in 2015.
Ireland spoiled England's chances of back-to-back grand slams with a 13-9 victory in Dublin last year. Joe Schmidt's men last won the Six Nations in 2015.
New Zealander Schmidt started his coaching tenure with Ireland with two Six Nations titles.
New Zealander Schmidt started his coaching tenure with Ireland with two Six Nations titles.
The familiar face of Johnny Sexton will marshal Ireland's back line. He has formed a trusty half-back partnership with scrumhalf Conor Murray.
The familiar face of Johnny Sexton will marshal Ireland's back line. He has formed a trusty half-back partnership with scrumhalf Conor Murray.
The distinctive, curved roof of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to Irish encounters with Italy, Wales and Scotland.
The distinctive, curved roof of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to Irish encounters with Italy, Wales and Scotland.
There will be a first in French rugby as the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille becomes the first venue outside Paris to host a Six Nations game. Italy travels there on February 23.
There will be a first in French rugby as the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille becomes the first venue outside Paris to host a Six Nations game. Italy travels there on February 23.
New year, new coach, but will this be a new beginning for France? Les Bleus have fallen upon testing times of late and will hope to be rejuvenated by a young squad and new coach Jacques Brunel (right).
New year, new coach, but will this be a new beginning for France? Les Bleus have fallen upon testing times of late and will hope to be rejuvenated by a young squad and new coach Jacques Brunel (right).
Seven wins in 21 games under previous coach Guy Noves gave French fans little reason to cheer.
Seven wins in 21 games under previous coach Guy Noves gave French fans little reason to cheer.
Les Bleus do, however, have "X-factor" players. Fijian-born Virimi Vakatawa has been an explosive presence on the wing, bagging six tries in 15 games.
Les Bleus do, however, have "X-factor" players. Fijian-born Virimi Vakatawa has been an explosive presence on the wing, bagging six tries in 15 games.
England is favorite ahead of this year's Six Nations after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
England is favorite ahead of this year's Six Nations after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Coach Eddie Jones boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins in 23 games. Having picked up the World Rugby coach of the year award at the end of 2017, he signed a new contract in January until 2021. This takes him through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Coach Eddie Jones boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins in 23 games. Having picked up the World Rugby coach of the year award at the end of 2017, he signed a new contract in January until 2021. This takes him through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
The likes of fly-half Owen Farrell and center Jonathan Joseph have thrived under Jones. Joseph has 10 Six Nations tries to his name and Farrell has amassed 304 points -- only Jonny Wilkinson has more for England.
The likes of fly-half Owen Farrell and center Jonathan Joseph have thrived under Jones. Joseph has 10 Six Nations tries to his name and Farrell has amassed 304 points -- only Jonny Wilkinson has more for England.
Twickenham stadium in London is the world's largest dedicated rugby venue with a capacity of 82,000. This year it hosts England's mouth-watering clashes with Ireland and Wales.
Twickenham stadium in London is the world's largest dedicated rugby venue with a capacity of 82,000. This year it hosts England's mouth-watering clashes with Ireland and Wales.
Italy tends to struggle in the Six Nations, having not finished higher than fourth since its inclusion in 2000. The Azzurri will hope to avoid a dreaded "wooden spoon" (sixth-place finish) for the 13th time.
Italy tends to struggle in the Six Nations, having not finished higher than fourth since its inclusion in 2000. The Azzurri will hope to avoid a dreaded "wooden spoon" (sixth-place finish) for the 13th time.
Coach Conor O'Shea takes charge of Italy for a second Six Nations. His side suffered heavy home defeats to Ireland (10-63), Wales (7-33) and France (18-40) last year.
Coach Conor O'Shea takes charge of Italy for a second Six Nations. His side suffered heavy home defeats to Ireland (10-63), Wales (7-33) and France (18-40) last year.
The 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome is also home to football teams Lazio and AS Roma.
The 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome is also home to football teams Lazio and AS Roma.
No. 8 and captain Sergio Parisse has been a warrior for Italian rugby for so many years. Despite numerous gargantuan performances for the Azzurri, he could become the first player ever to lose 100 Test matches.
No. 8 and captain Sergio Parisse has been a warrior for Italian rugby for so many years. Despite numerous gargantuan performances for the Azzurri, he could become the first player ever to lose 100 Test matches.
  • French facing HIA investigation
  • Sexton is Ireland's hero
  • Wales and England storm to wins

(CNN)There was blood, there was controversy, there was drama.

The 2018 Six Nations rugby championship kicked off on Saturday with Wales, Ireland and England all claiming impressive victories. But that's not even half the story.
Here's the main talking points from the weekend's action.

    HIA assessment

    French use of the head injury assessment (HIA) rule is under the microscope again after Saturday's encounter with Ireland in Paris.
    With five minutes remaining and with all eight substitutes used, French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont went down with what appeared to be a knee injury.
    The independent match doctor, however, ruled that Dupont had to be sent for an HIA -- as had happened earlier in the match when French flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert also went down with an apparent knee complaint.
    With rugby rules stating that temporary replacements are allowed to enter the field during HIA, France was allowed to reintroduce starting scrum half Maxime Machenaud to ensure a full complement of players as it tried to repel an Irish side making one last push for victory.
    France&#39;s Antoine Dupont lies on the pitch after being injured during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and Ireland.
    France's Antoine Dupont lies on the pitch after being injured during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and Ireland.
    Six Nations organizers announced after that match that they would be investigating the HIA incidents.
    France faced a similar investigation last year when it was found to have not followed HIA rules during its Six Nations game with Wales.
    Dupont reportedly suffered cruciate knee ligament damage and will miss the remainder of the season.

    Sexton last gasp winner

    In the end, the extra man didn't ensure victory for France.
    A last-gasp drop goal from Ireland's talismanic flyhalf, Johnny Sexton, brought an element of drama to what was a stodgy and uninspiring encounter for Ireland.
    Trailing by a point, the Irish picked the ball up inside their own half as fulltime approached and had to batter their way into French territory to allow Sexton the chance to notch the game winning score.
    Speaking after the game, Ireland full-back Rob Kearney described Sexton's contribution as "quite incredible" while former Irish captain Brian O'Driscoll took to Twitter to compare the savior Sexton with Jesus.
    Ireland now face three home matches in a row before a potential last day shootout against England at Twickenham.

    Wales demolish Scotland

    Much of the talk prior to the Six Nations was about whether Scotland could finally win the competition for the first time since 1999.
    Gregor Townsend has presided over home and away victories against Australia since taking over as Scotland coach last year and came close to notching a first ever Scottish win against New Zealand.
    But it took only six minutes for Scottish optimism to fade in Cardiff as an injury-hit Wales made a blistering start.
    Gareth Davies scored the opening try of the tournament on six minutes before Leigh Halfpenny stretched the home side's lead by crossing the whitewash shortly after.
    On what was a sobering afternoon for the Scots, the home side eventually ran out comfortable 34-7 winners.
    Wales players celebrate after scoring against Scotland.
    Wales players celebrate after scoring against Scotland.

    Champions England up and running

    England has won the Six Nations for the last two years while the last time Italy finished anywhere other than last was 2015.
    As expected, Eddie Jones' men duly racked up the points to claim a comfortable 46-15 victory in Rome.
    Among the star performers was Six Nations debutant Sam Simmonds who crossed the line for two of England's seven tries.
    Anthony Watson, Owen Farrell, Jack Nowell and George Ford also scored for an England team which has now won 23 out of its 24 matches since Jones took over in 2015.
    For Italy, it looks like it could be another long Six Nations and potential wooden spoon finish.