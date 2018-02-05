After the Eagles' Super Bowl win, the Philly police scanner was pure poetry

(CNN) As was expected, the city of Philadelphia reacted to their well-earned Super Bowl win with brotherly grace and aplomb.

LOL, you see it's a funny joke because frankly it's a miracle that place is still standing.

It's no surprise the Philly police scanner was a wild ride late Sunday night as Super Bowl-parched fans flooded the streets by the thousands. Here are a few choice excerpts, as transcribed by CNN:

"10,000 college students on Walnut Street."

"You have at least 19,000 people headed to Center City."