What 'Little Adam Schiff' tells us about Big Donald Trump

(CNN) President Donald Trump started off his Monday morning just like he starts off a lot of his days -- by taunting a Democrat.

Yes, this is, by now, standard issue stuff from Trump.

There was "Liddle Bob Corker" in reference to the retiring Tennessee Republican senator. "Little Marco" was directed at Florida Sen. Marco Rubio during the 2016 GOP presidential primary fight. And, who can forget "Little Rocket Man" in reference to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un?

Schiff appearaing on Capitol Hill in 2017.

The repeated use of "little" (and its variant "liddle") by Trump is actually a telling glimpse into how he views the world and what he cares about.

To Trump, who is totally obsessed with physical appearance and size, there is no greater putdown than "little." Trump is big (6'3" according to his recently-completed physical) and believes there is inherent stature conveyed by that, um, stature.

So, shorter people -- Corker is 5'7", Un is 5'7", Rubio is 5'9" (I can't find a height for Schiff, but honestly it doesn't really matter) -- are just not as good in Trump's mind. They can never be truly big, like him. And when he wants to put them down, he always goes to height.

And, tall people are, generally speaking, better in Trump's eyes -- solely by dint of being bigger.

When he was in Alabama at a rally for appointed Republican Sen. Luther Strange last year, Trump repeatedly referenced the incumbent's height. "That is the tallest human being I've ever seen," Trump said at one point . "I am tall, I've never seen that. Should be on the New York Knicks." (Strange, despite being 6'9" lost to Roy Moore.)

"Trump's closest aides have come to accept that he is likely to rule out candidates if they are not attractive or not do not match his image of the type of person who should hold a certain job."

Trump's focus on height -- and size more generally -- is why he has long been easily trolled on the alleged smallness of his hands.

"He's always calling me Little Marco," Rubio said at a campaign rally. "And I'll admit he's taller than me. He's like 6'2, which is why I don't understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5'2". And you know what they say about men with small hands? You can't trust them."

Trump, despite being the clear front-runner for the GOP nod by that point, couldn't resist answering Rubio's barb at a debate days later.

"Look at those hands, are they small hands?" Trump said, showing his hands to the crowd . "And, he referred to my hands -- 'if they're small, something else must be small.' I guarantee you there's no problem. I guarantee."

Yes, that really happened. On Planet Earth. In 2016.

Big, for Trump, is a good thing. Maybe the best thing. Little is the worst. And judging by his penchant for giving people pejorative nicknames with "little" in them, Trump thinks a lot of people are the worst.