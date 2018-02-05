London (CNN) Donald Trump's habit of testing the US relationship with Britain took a new turn Monday when he attacked the UK's National Health Service, claiming it is "going broke and not working."

The US President hit out on Twitter minutes after a segment aired on Fox News that highlighted winter strains on the UK health care system. Trump accused Democrats of pushing a similar universal healthcare system for the US.

The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Asked about the tweet, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she is "proud" of Britain's health care system.

"The prime minister is proud of having an NHS that is free at the point of delivery," the spokesperson said, adding that NHS funding is "at a record high" and was prioritized in the budget with an extra £2.8 billion.

