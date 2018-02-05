Trump's tweet comes as Democrats push to release a memo expected to rebut a Republican document of alleged FBI surveillance abuses.

Schiff quickly responded on Twitter.

Trump did not provide evidence that Schiff has illegally leaked confidential information.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said Democrats plan to offer a motion at a Monday business meeting to release their memo. If approved, the matter would be sent to Trump, who would have five days to object to its release.

The four-page GOP memo alleges that the FBI improperly used information paid for in part by Hillary Clinton's campaign to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant for then-Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page. Trump has said the memo " totally vindicates " him in the Russia probe.

At last week's meeting, Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt to release their memo at the same time as the memo spearheaded by Chairman Devin Nunes of California, with Republicans saying they had just been presented with a copy of the Democrats' document.

Republicans have since said they'd vote to release the Democratic memo, drafted by Schiff, a sign that the committee is likely to approve its release.

"Representative Devin Nunes, a man of tremendous courage and grit, may someday be recognized as a Great American Hero for what he has exposed and what he has had to endure!" the President tweeted.