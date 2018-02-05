The US government has a ballooning borrowing problem

Washington (CNN) The new numbers are in -- and the country's borrowing problem is growing.

The federal government is slated to borrow $955 billion during this fiscal year, according to new Treasury Department numbers released last week.

That's the highest borrowing level since 2012 and a sharp spike from the $519 billion the government borrowed last year, up a whopping 84% since fiscal year 2017.

And the numbers are expected to climb from there: The federal government will need to borrow $1.08 trillion in 2019 and $1.13 trillion 2020, according to estimates from the Treasury Department's primary dealer survey. These numbers are still far below the amount the federal government borrowed during the recession.

In another recent report, the Congressional Budget Office pointed to the effects of the GOP's tax reform bill as a main reason for bumping up its estimate of when the debt ceiling will next need to be raised.

