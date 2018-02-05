Pentagon mistakenly labels Taiwan as part of China in nuclear report

Washington (CNN) The US Defense Department was forced to correct several mistakes in its Nuclear Posture Review after an initial version of the report released last week labeled Taiwan as part of China and included the disputed Kuril islands in a chart depicting Russia.

A copy of the report was temporarily removed from the DOD website over the weekend after the Taiwan error was pointed out by the Japan Times

"There was an error printed in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review," a Pentagon spokesperson told the Times on Saturday.

Hans Kristensen of the Federation of American Scientists noted the errors in an initial draft of the report.

An earlier draft version of the report -- which was not released to the public -- included a graphic that superimposed the North Korean flag over an image of the entire Korean peninsula.

That mistake was caught and fixed before public release and the Pentagon has said that the graphics went into the report two weeks before the release.

