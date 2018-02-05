Cincinnati (CNN) First lady Melania Trump joined President Donald Trump on Air Force One Monday on a trip to Ohio where she split off for a solo event visiting children at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

At each table, the activity was different-- some kids were painting, others making arts and crafts, and a handful of young boys played the board game, Sorry. The first lady shook hands with each child she met as she sat at the low tables, stooping to get eye level with them as she asked their names and ages.

"Show me what you're doing," she asked them.

The children were friendly with Trump, perhaps drawn to her bright yellow sweater and overcoat -- draped in her signature over-the-shoulders fashion. One toddler outstretched her arms to be held, a request the first lady granted, pulling the curly-haired blonde girl onto her hip and cuddling her as she pointed around the room.

just before, this little girl reached up to be held by @FLOTUS who took her and held her for a few minutes ... pic.twitter.com/56ca7NrDow — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 5, 2018

It was a routine Trump has become familiar with for the past several months: acting as a compassionate face on her husband's presidency, a relatively chaos-ridden administration. As the first lady was comforting sick children, the President was nearby, at the Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash, Ohio, giving an at-time off-script speech railing against Democrats, accusing them of being "un-American" because they didn't clap for his State of the Union address.