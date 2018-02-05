Mattis fires two top Guantanamo officials

Washington (CNN) Secretary of Defense James Mattis fired two top Guantanamo Bay officials on Monday over a "loss of confidence," a senior defense official tells CNN.

"Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis rescinded the designations of Harvey Rishikof as the Director of the Office of the Convening Authority for Military Commissions and as the Convening Authority for Military Commissions. Additionally, William S. Castle, acting General Counsel, rescinded the designation of Gary Brown as the Legal Advisor to the Convening Authority" Pentagon spokesperson Tom Crosson said in a statement provided to CNN.

Crosson said that Mattis has appointed Jim Coyne, who currently serves as the general counsel at the Defense Logistics Agency, as the acting convening authority.

There are several hearings underway pertaining to inmates at the detention facility but the Pentagon said these personnel actions "do not impact ongoing (Office of the Convening Authority for Military Commissions) hearings and proceedings."

The Pentagon said that Castle, in his capacity as acting general counsel, "appointed Mark Toole as Acting Legal Advisor to the Convening Authority for all military commissions except for the case of U.S. v. al-Nashiri, and appointed US Air Force Col. Matthew van Dalen as Acting Legal Advisor to the Convening Authority for the al-Nashiri commission."

