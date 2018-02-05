Exclusive: Ivanka Trump to attend Olympics closing ceremony

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump will lead the Presidential delegation to South Korea for the closing ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic winter games, a White House official told CNN Monday.

Trump will also attend some of the sporting events where the US is represented, the official said, adding that additional members of the delegation will be announced in the coming days.

Trump, who has a portfolio in the West Wing that includes women's economic empowerment, workforce development and tax reform, worked with the International Olympic Committee and the city of Los Angeles to bring the summer Olympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, the first summer Olympics to be hosted in the United States since Atlanta in 1996.

"Getting ready for the upcoming Winter Olympics! #Olympics2018 #TeamUSA," Trump tweeted last week.

