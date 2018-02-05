Washington (CNN) A Republican running to be Illinois' governor is standing by a controversial television ad that has been criticized by some fellow party members as being offensive.

The spot released by Illinois state Rep. Jeanne Ives on Friday directly attacks Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's record, featuring five actors sardonically thanking Rauner on a litany of sensitive cultural issues, including gender identity, abortion and immigration.

"Thank you for signing legislation that lets me use the girls' bathroom," one actor says, portraying a transgender woman in a dress.

"Thank you for making all Illinois families pay for my abortions," a female character says while wearing the symbol of the Woman's March on Washington, a pink "pussyhat" with cat ears.

GOP state chairman Tim Schneider said the spot "does not reflect who we are as the Party of Lincoln and as proud residents of our great and diverse state" and requesting it be pulled.

