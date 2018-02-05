Holocaust denier likely to represent GOP on Illinois congressional ballot

Washington (CNN) A long-shot candidate with a history of anti-Semitic statements and Holocaust denial is primed to represent the Republican Party in a congressional race in Illinois.

The candidate, Arthur Jones, is running unopposed in the GOP primary for Illinois' 3rd Congressional District, which occupies a portion of Chicago, as well as Western Springs and La Grange. The primary election will take place on March 20.

His website contains sections such as "Holocaust?" which features a statement that says "there is no proof such a so-called 'Holocaust' ever took place anywhere in Europe, against the Jews." In another section called "Hate Speech?" the Jones campaign cites a document that includes quotes from American presidents, Charles Lindbergh, and the Bible meant to suggest racial and religious supremacy.

Jones has been involved with anti-Semitic and racist groups since the 1970s, the Anti-Defamation League says

The Jones campaign did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. The state party has refused to back his candidacy.

