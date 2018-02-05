Timberlake's no Prince but the Eagles are Super Bowl kings

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer, reporter and editor at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jones is co-author of "Say it Loud: An Illustrated History of the Black Athlete." She talks politics, sports and culture weekly on Philadelphia's Praise 107.9FM. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) As children, no matter what our life situation, we believe in magic. We believe nothing is impossible. We might grow up to be a super hero like the Black Panther, or a spaceship captain, or even sprout wings and learn to fly like an eagle. But then we grow up, life happens, disappointments settle in and we start to doubt the magic.

And Pink's version brought those same chills. It was enough to make me forget -- for a moment -- about the protests we've seen on the football field this past year over police brutality and injustice in America. Though I was secretly wishing that Pink, who has been a poster child for gender and racial equality throughout her career, would raise a fist in protest after her song. Still, I'm sure the diehard Eagles fan and Pennsylvania native was caught up in the magic herself.

The power and the beauty of sports has always been that it can lift us out of our complicated lives and take us to a happy place. A place where racism, sexism and football concussions never existed. And don't we all need that, if only to give us the strength to fight another day?

By the time halftime rolled around with the Eagles up 22-12, not even Justin Timberlake's underwhelming halftime act could offend me, not much anyway. He shamelessly tried to associate himself with Prince's legacy during his halftime tribute, but thanks to a Twitter storm and backlash from the late singer's friends and family, he dumped the idea of performing with a Prince hologram for the show and used a projected image instead. Smart move.

JUST WATCHED The most memorable 2018 Super Bowl ads Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The most memorable 2018 Super Bowl ads 03:36

Timberlake is no Prince, but he definitely has talent. It's just annoying that he seems to have made a habit of boosting his star quotient by attaching himself to famous faces, and leaving a trail of mostly women in tatters after he leaves -- whether it's Britney Spears (yes, my side-eye of Timberlake goes that far back) or Janet Jackson, whose career was tarnished while Justin's star rose despite his role in the 2004 "Nipplegate ," when he tore off part of Janet's costume and bared her breast during a Super Bowl halftime performance.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

But we'll save that conversation for another time. For today, let's just keep believing in magic.

Philly's in the house, y'all!