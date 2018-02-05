(CNN) Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has warned that the number of migrants in the country has caused "serious social alarm."

Speaking on Monday in the aftermath of Saturday's shooting in which six African migrants were injured, Berlusconi said the current climate surrounding immigration in Italy amounted to an "emergency."

"Today in Italy there's a perception of insecurity that we must take into account," he told Italian television channel Rai Tre.

"There is a very serious social alarm that derives from the presence in Italy of many illegal migrants. We Italians are not racists. However, there are emergency situations."

Four Nigerians, one Malian and one Gambian were injured in Saturday's attack in Macerata, which raised fresh tensions over immigration in Italy.

