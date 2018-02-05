'Tipsy' Kevin Hart mocked for Super Bowl antics

Story highlights Hart is a Philadelphia native

Warning: The following story contains media which features explicit language.

(CNN) Funnyman actor Kevin Hart provided some comic relief at the Super Bowl - but he was laughed at more than laughed with.

Hart, who is a native of Philadelphia, seems to have gotten his party on at Super Bowl LII.

The comedic actor was super happy that the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a win. So happy that Hart crashed a post-game NFL Network interview with an Eagles player.

Kevin Hart can't stop making the #Eagles celebration all about himself. pic.twitter.com/s1Eh55C466 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 5, 2018

Things went left and Hart ended up dropping an F-bomb live on national TV, before escorting himself off the set.

But the "Jumanji" star received the most attention from social media after security denied his attempt to join the champion Eagles on stage for the trophy presentation.