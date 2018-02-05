John Mahoney of 'Frasier' fame dies at 77

(CNN) John Mahoney, a veteran character actor best known for playing the curmudgeonly dog-loving father of the title character in TV's "Frasier," has died, his publicist said Monday.

He was 77 years old.

Mahoney, who played Martin Crane, father of Frasier Crane and Niles Crane, on the long-running sitcom, died Sunday in Chicago after a short illness, according to Wendy Morris.

Mahoney was an ensemble member of the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago for 39 years, the theater said in a tweet.

Actor John Mahoney in Los Angeles in 2010. Mahoney, who was 77, died Sunday.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we share the news that ensemble member of 39 years John Mahoney passed away. Tonight's opening night performance of You Got Older has been cancelled. We are instead inviting all to gather in Front Bar this evening. All are welcome to join us. pic.twitter.com/k8yrrR7ICA — Steppenwolf Theatre (@SteppenwolfThtr) February 6, 2018

The theater, which also announced Mahoney's death, said it canceled its opening Monday night performance of "You Got Older," in Mahoney's honor.

