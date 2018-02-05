CNN 10 - February 6, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 6, 2018

The Dow Jones Industrial Average takes a tumble, and we're explaining why that followed good news for the U.S. economy. Concerning North and South Korea, signs of unity and disunity coincide ahead of the Olympic Games. And one of the world's most famous works of art is getting an annual checkup.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More