(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- As Democrats pushed to release their memo, the President called the party's top member of the House Intel Committee a liar and leaker

-- Former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison at a third trial.

-- A collision on Sunday between an Amtrak train and a freight train that killed two people and injured 116 others is the fourth fatal crash involving an Amtrak train in two months