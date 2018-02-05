Driver who hit Colts linebacker was an undocumented immigrant, police say

Story highlights Jackson and another man were struck while pulled to the side of I-70 in Indianapolis

Authorities say the suspected drunk driver has been deported twice

(CNN) Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man were struck and killed in a suspected drunken driving accident early Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police say the man they believe hit them is an undocumented immigrant who has been deported twice.

The accident took place around 4 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said Jackson was the passenger for a ride-sharing operator, identified as 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, Indiana. Monroe had pulled his 2018 Lincoln to the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis because Jackson had become ill, according to state police, who said both men were standing outside the car.

The car and the men were struck by a Ford F-150. One of the men was thrown into the center lane and was spotted, along with wreckage from the damaged vehicle, by a passing state trooper. As he slowed to stop for the crash, he struck the body in the center lane, officials said.

Police identified the driver of the F-150 as Manuel Orrego-Savala. Police said he gave them an alias at the scene -- Alex Cabrera Gonsales -- and attempted to flee on foot. He was taken to the Marion County Jail, accused of driving without a license and on suspicion of intoxicated driving.

