Nairobi (CNN) In September, Kenya was praised by many after its Supreme Court -- citing irregularities -- nullified the election of the country's sitting president. But nearly six months on it appears this applause from observers was premature.

As the Court ordered a fresh election for October, President Uhuru Kenyatta, bitterly disappointed by the judges' decision, declared with grace, "I don't agree with the decision, but I respect it." It was seen as an example of how Kenya's rule of law actually held sway.

Now, in a new year and with President Kenyatta firmly installed in office for his final term, the same observers -- both at home and abroad -- are alarmed by recent media censorship in the country.

Raila Odinga chose to stage his When veteran opposition challengerRaila Odinga chose to stage his mock "swearing-in" on January 30, few had any idea that the mood in Nairobi would become one of toxic intolerance -- intolerance of the opposition, of the media and of the rule of law. As the "ceremony" unfolded, the government pulled the plug on four TV stations , switching off their signal remotely. On Monday, two of the channels partially returned.

Read More