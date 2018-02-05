Pressure mounting on South Africa's Jacob Zuma to resign

Johannesburg (CNN) South African President Jacob Zuma was fighting for his political life Monday as he resisted attempts from inside the ruling African National Congress party leadership to oust him.

Clashes broke out between ANC party activists and pro-Zuma supporters from the small Black First Land First group outside the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg as the party's national working committee, one of its highest decision-making bodies, met to discuss the leadership crisis.

Senior ANC leaders met Zuma over the weekend to reportedly ask him to step down, but he refused, according to local media reports.

The working committee would need to call a full ANC leadership meeting as an extraordinary measure if the party was bent on throwing out Zuma.

One possibility is that Zuma will be recalled, though this may raise significant constitutional issues. Per ANC rules, all members -- even elected officials -- fulfill their functions according to the will of the party.

Read More