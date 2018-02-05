Breaking News

Esmond Bradley Martin: Top ivory investigator killed in Kenya

By Briana Duggan, CNN

Updated 7:06 AM ET, Mon February 5, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&#39;You can feel the heat of the ivory burn&#39;
kenya ivory burn kriel live_00003905

    JUST WATCHED

    'You can feel the heat of the ivory burn'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'You can feel the heat of the ivory burn' 01:48

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN)One of the world's top ivory and rhino horn trafficking investigators has been found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Esmond Bradley Martin was found dead on Sunday at his home in the Nairobi suburb of Karen, according to Kenya's Interior Ministry spokesman Mwneda Njoka.
Historic ivory burn covers the sky in smoke and ash
Historic ivory burn covers the sky in smoke and ash
Police are investigating and have yet to establish a motive, Njoka told CNN.
Bradley Martin had just returned from a trip to Myanmar and was writing a report on his findings when he was killed.
    Read More
    Bradley Martin is a former UN special envoy for rhino conservation. One of his notable achievements was persuading China to close its legal rhino trade in 1993.

      JUST WATCHED

      Zimbabwe: 'Great tusker' elephant killed in legal hunt

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Zimbabwe: 'Great tusker' elephant killed in legal hunt 02:24
    For decades, Bradley Martin traveled the world exposing trafficking routes in Laos, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Nigeria, often working with Kenya-based NGO Save the Elephants.
    The NGO paid tribute to him in a post on Twitter Monday.
    "We are deeply saddened by the death of wildlife-trade researcher Esmond Bradley Martin who died yesterday in Nairobi. A long term ally for STE, passionate champion of wildlife and meticulous researcher, his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him," the NGO wrote on its twitter account.