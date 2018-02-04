Kim Cattrall's brother found dead in Canada

(CNN) Actress Kim Cattrall, known for her role on "Sex and the City," took to social media early Sunday to ask her fans for help in searching for her missing brother, Christopher Cattrall.

Less than 24 hours later, Canadian police announced he had been found dead.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," Kim Cattrall posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Corporal Chris Warren, media relations representative with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said officers found Christopher Cattrall, 55, on his rural property in Blackfalds, Alberta.

Warren did not provide a cause of death, but said the death was not suspicious.