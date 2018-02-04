Two killed in crash involving Amtrak train, freight train

(CNN) Two people were killed in a crash involving a freight train and an Amtrak passenger train early Sunday in South Carolina, authorities said.

In addition to the fatalities, at least 70 people were injured and transported to local hospitals, Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said.

They suffered injuries ranging from scratches to broken bones, Cahill added.

Amtrak Train 91 was traveling between New York and Miami with 147 people aboard when it collided with a CSX freight train in Cayce at about 2:35 a.m.

The lead engine and some passenger cars derailed, Amtrak said in a statement.

#BREAKING: Train collision and derailment near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Rd. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/SchyVAeWqi — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018