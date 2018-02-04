Story highlights Foles, who considered retirement in 2016, was named Super Bowl MVP

He's the first backup quarterback to win a Super Bowl since Tom Brady in the 2001 season

Minneapolis (CNN) At last, Philadelphia.

For the first time, the Eagles are Super Bowl champions, knocking off the New England Patriots 41-33 at US Bank Stadium.

It was an improbable run for the Eagles -- especially for their quarterback, Nick Foles. Foles, who was 28 of 43 passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns, was named Super Bowl MVP.

"To be on the podium with my wife Tori and my daughter Lily, I mean that's what it's about," Foles said. "We're Super Bowl champs, but time does stop when you look in your daughter's eyes and you get to celebrate this moment."

Despite being the top seed in the NFC, the Eagles weren't favored in any of their games this postseason. They had lost their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, to a torn ACL in December. In his place was Foles, who had pondered retirement in 2016 after his release from the Rams.

