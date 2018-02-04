(CNN) Don't expect Cardi B — the breakout star from the Bronx — to grace the Super Bowl halftime stage anytime soon.

All I want to know is... when are they going to hire Colin Kaepernick ?😒😤

At the time, Cardi and a large number of hip-hop stars slammed the NFL over the league's perceived shunning of Kaepernick — the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was the first to take a knee in September 2016, launching a trend of protests on the field.

"All I want to know is ... when are they going to hire Colin Kaepernick ?" Cardi tweeted two days after Trump's comments.

"All these football team owners talking and all lat but when is y'all going to hire Colin Kaepernick," she added.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October, accusing league owners of colluding against him. But in December, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell denied that the league's team owners conspired to ensure that Kaepernick is not signed, saying, "Teams are making the best decision for what they need, as a football team."

Although Americans have been divided on the issue, the hip-hop community has been incredibly outspoken in their support for Kaepernick.

According to a September report by hip-hop magazine The Source , Jay-Z turned down an opportunity to perform at this year's game, which will be headlined by Justin Timberlake.