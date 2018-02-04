(CNN) Meek Mill might not be able to attend this year's Super Bowl, but the imprisoned rapper was with his home team in spirit on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles took the field to his 2012 song "Dreams and Nightmares" — the ultimate underdog anthem.

Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison in September by Philadelphia Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who cited a failed drug test and the rapper's noncompliance with a court order restricting his travel.

Eagles just came out to Meek Mill. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/I3qrHGAe9I — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) February 4, 2018

The rapper, who is a big football fan, appeared in court following probation violations related to a 2008 gun and drug case. Outrage over his sentence moved beyond the courtroom and sparked a criminal justice debate.

At Sunday's game, Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns was spotted on the sidelines wearing an Eagles jersey with #FreeMeekMill, which has become a rallying cry among the rapper's fans and activists.