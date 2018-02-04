(CNN) At least seven Turkish soldiers were killed Saturday in Syria's Afrin province, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Five Turkish soldiers were killed when a tank was destroyed by missile in Sheikh Haruz, northeast of Afrin, Turkish state media reported.

Footage of the attack released by the militia's media center showed a speck of light flying across a field, hurling towards a distant target. Moments later, a tank explodes in a powerful ball of orange flames.

Turkish armed forces said a sixth soldier was killed near the border town of Kilis, and another died in an undisclosed location fighting militia forces, Anadolu reported.

