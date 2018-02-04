Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele among DGA Awards winners

(CNN) "The Shape of Water" has another trophy to add to its haul.

Director Guillermo del Toro picked up the top prize at Saturday's Directors Guild of America Awards, putting him in good standing to pick up the best director statue at the upcoming Academy Awards.

In the last 20 years, there have been only three instances in which the winner of the DGA's top prize did not get the Oscar for best directing. "Shape of Water" earned 13 Academy Award nominations this year, the most of any film.

Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird"), Martin McDonagh ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"), Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk"), and Jordan Peele ("Get Out") were also nominated for the DGA's outstanding feature film directing award.

Del Toro's win comes on the heels of his best director victory at the Golden Globes.

