Security faces 'herculean' challenges at Super Bowl

(CNN) The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots have been working on their Super Bowl game plans for two weeks. Law enforcement has been planning security for Sunday's spectacle for two years.

"I think we have done our best to think of just about every contingency, natural or man-made," said Minneapolis police Cmdr. Scott Gerlicher, overall public safety coordinator for Super Bowl LII. "The Super Bowl is just a massive operation and very complicated."

"Coordination at all levels is key," said Alex Khu, St. Paul special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations and federal coordinator for Super Bowl security. "There are so many moving pieces. No one agency can do this alone."

Prescreening hours before game time

Events leading up to Sunday's game near the stadium have made establishing the perimeter and security zones "significantly more complicated," according to Richard T. Thornton, special agent in charge of the FBI's Minneapolis division. These include this week's Super Bowl Experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

There will be a bulked-up police presence with officers in tactical gear, bomb-sniffing dogs, choppers and fencing in and around the indoor fixed-roof stadium, which is home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Heavy security is visible Friday in downtown Minneapolis.

Coping with the brutal cold has been a factor in coordinating event planning and security. The temperature outside the stadium is forecast to be around 3 degrees Fahrenheit at game time at 5:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. ET).

The FBI said attendees will be prescreened at indoor locations, such as the Mall of America in Bloomington more than 11 miles from the venue, "so they won't have to wait outside the stadium."

Such prescreening at other locations "is a first for the NFL and the security plan," said Joseph Rivers, an assistant special agent in charge in the FBI's Minneapolis division.

Screening procedures will begin at the stadium more than four hours before the game, with authorities setting out an extensive list of what is allowed to be carried into the stadium and what is prohibited, the NFL said.

"To provide a safe environment and to expedite fan entry into the stadium, the NFL limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium. All items carried by spectators will be carefully inspected and potentially not permitted into the stadium," a statement said.

Countering terror

As at every Super Bowl, the FBI is the lead agency for counterterrorism efforts in the runup to and during the game.

"We are facilitating the name checks and records checks for all the folks who are going to get credentialed," Rivers said. "That means volunteers, food vendors, private security people -- the number of individuals could exceed 30,000. That's a huge commitment from our office."

"We actually bring experience -- some continuity and background -- to the planning cycle, which we're obviously willing to share, and that we work with our state and local partners on to transfer some of that knowledge and hopefully shortcut some of the planning process," Rivers said.

National Guard called up

Gov. Mark Dayton has authorized the National Guard to provide security, with more than 400 Minnesota National Guardsmen called up.

"This is what we do," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard. "When the local community can't meet the public safety needs, they come to the Guard. We're their normal partner, we're a natural partner, and we're their preferred partner when it comes to filling in the gaps that they can't fill."

Thornton called the effort "herculean." He said the goal is "making sure that it is not only a safe event for everyone that attends and participates, but that it's an enjoyable event for them as well."