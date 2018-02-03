Breaking News

Six Nations 2018: Wales off to a flyer with bonus point win over Scotland

Updated 12:15 PM ET, Sat February 3, 2018

Six countries, 15 games -- the stage is set for England, Ireland, Wales, France, Scotland and Italy to do battle in the annual Six Nations Championship.
Six countries, 15 games -- the stage is set for England, Ireland, Wales, France, Scotland and Italy to do battle in the annual Six Nations Championship.
This year&#39;s tournament kicks off in Cardiff, where Wales hosts Scotland.
This year's tournament kicks off in Cardiff, where Wales hosts Scotland.
Wales has three home games at the 74,500-seat Principality Stadium, also welcoming Italy and France in the final two weekends of action.
Wales has three home games at the 74,500-seat Principality Stadium, also welcoming Italy and France in the final two weekends of action.
Coach Warren Gatland returns to the Six Nations after leading the British and Irish Lions on their New Zealand tour last year. After a fifth-place finish in 2017, Welsh fans will be hopeful of improvement this year. Gatland has coached the side to two Six Nations grand slams (five wins from five) during his decade in charge -- in 2008 and 2012.
Coach Warren Gatland returns to the Six Nations after leading the British and Irish Lions on their New Zealand tour last year. After a fifth-place finish in 2017, Welsh fans will be hopeful of improvement this year. Gatland has coached the side to two Six Nations grand slams (five wins from five) during his decade in charge -- in 2008 and 2012.
With a number of high-profile injuries, victory this year could be a tall order for Wales. Lions captain Sam Warburton will be missed -- he underwent knee surgery last year.
With a number of high-profile injuries, victory this year could be a tall order for Wales. Lions captain Sam Warburton will be missed -- he underwent knee surgery last year.
For Scotland, however, the signs are more promising. A record victory over Australia and a narrow defeat by the All Blacks in November last year will bring confidence to fans and players alike.
For Scotland, however, the signs are more promising. A record victory over Australia and a narrow defeat by the All Blacks in November last year will bring confidence to fans and players alike.
Stuart Hogg has emerged as a star player over the past few years. He was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and has 10 Six Nations tries to his name, more than any other Scottish player.
Stuart Hogg has emerged as a star player over the past few years. He was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and has 10 Six Nations tries to his name, more than any other Scottish player.
Coach Gregor Townsend (left) took charge of the side in May last year, in which time he has overseen four wins and two losses. He&#39;s pictured here with captain John Barclay as the pair celebrate beating Australia.
Coach Gregor Townsend (left) took charge of the side in May last year, in which time he has overseen four wins and two losses. He's pictured here with captain John Barclay as the pair celebrate beating Australia.
Passionate crowds can be expected to fill Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh when France and England visit, the latter to compete for the Calcutta Cup.
Passionate crowds can be expected to fill Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh when France and England visit, the latter to compete for the Calcutta Cup.
Ireland spoiled England&#39;s chances of back-to-back grand slams with a 13-9 victory in Dublin last year. Joe Schmidt&#39;s men last won the Six Nations in 2015.
Ireland spoiled England's chances of back-to-back grand slams with a 13-9 victory in Dublin last year. Joe Schmidt's men last won the Six Nations in 2015.
New Zealander Schmidt started his coaching tenure with Ireland with two Six Nations titles.
New Zealander Schmidt started his coaching tenure with Ireland with two Six Nations titles.
The familiar face of Johnny Sexton will marshal Ireland&#39;s back line. He has formed a trusty half-back partnership with scrumhalf Conor Murray.
The familiar face of Johnny Sexton will marshal Ireland's back line. He has formed a trusty half-back partnership with scrumhalf Conor Murray.
The distinctive, curved roof of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to Irish encounters with Italy, Wales and Scotland.
The distinctive, curved roof of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to Irish encounters with Italy, Wales and Scotland.
There will be a first in French rugby as the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille becomes the first venue outside Paris to host a Six Nations game. Italy travels there on February 23.
There will be a first in French rugby as the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille becomes the first venue outside Paris to host a Six Nations game. Italy travels there on February 23.
New year, new coach, but will this be a new beginning for France? Les Bleus have fallen upon testing times of late and will hope to be rejuvenated by a young squad and new coach Jacques Brunel (right).
New year, new coach, but will this be a new beginning for France? Les Bleus have fallen upon testing times of late and will hope to be rejuvenated by a young squad and new coach Jacques Brunel (right).
Seven wins in 21 games under previous coach Guy Noves gave French fans little reason to cheer.
Seven wins in 21 games under previous coach Guy Noves gave French fans little reason to cheer.
Les Bleus do, however, have &quot;X-factor&quot; players. Fijian-born Virimi Vakatawa has been an explosive presence on the wing, bagging six tries in 15 games.
Les Bleus do, however, have "X-factor" players. Fijian-born Virimi Vakatawa has been an explosive presence on the wing, bagging six tries in 15 games.
England is favorite ahead of this year&#39;s Six Nations after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
England is favorite ahead of this year's Six Nations after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Coach Eddie Jones boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins in 23 games. Having picked up the World Rugby &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/27/sport/world-rugby-awards-portia-woodman-black-ferns-monaco/index.html&quot;&gt;coach of the year award&lt;/a&gt; at the end of 2017, he signed a new contract in January until 2021. This takes him through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Coach Eddie Jones boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins in 23 games. Having picked up the World Rugby coach of the year award at the end of 2017, he signed a new contract in January until 2021. This takes him through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
The likes of fly-half Owen Farrell and center Jonathan Joseph have thrived under Jones. Joseph has 10 Six Nations tries to his name and Farrell has amassed 304 points -- only Jonny Wilkinson has more for England.
The likes of fly-half Owen Farrell and center Jonathan Joseph have thrived under Jones. Joseph has 10 Six Nations tries to his name and Farrell has amassed 304 points -- only Jonny Wilkinson has more for England.
Twickenham stadium in London is the world&#39;s largest dedicated rugby venue with a capacity of 82,000. This year it hosts England&#39;s mouth-watering clashes with Ireland and Wales.
Twickenham stadium in London is the world's largest dedicated rugby venue with a capacity of 82,000. This year it hosts England's mouth-watering clashes with Ireland and Wales.
Italy tends to struggle in the Six Nations, having not finished higher than fourth since its inclusion in 2000. The Azzurri will hope to avoid a dreaded &quot;wooden spoon&quot; (sixth-place finish) for the 13th time.
Italy tends to struggle in the Six Nations, having not finished higher than fourth since its inclusion in 2000. The Azzurri will hope to avoid a dreaded "wooden spoon" (sixth-place finish) for the 13th time.
Coach &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/27/sport/italy-rugby-conor-oshea-interview-six-nations-england-twickenham/index.html&quot;&gt;Conor O&#39;Shea&lt;/a&gt; takes charge of Italy for a second Six Nations. His side suffered heavy home defeats to Ireland (10-63), Wales (7-33) and France (18-40) last year.
Coach Conor O'Shea takes charge of Italy for a second Six Nations. His side suffered heavy home defeats to Ireland (10-63), Wales (7-33) and France (18-40) last year.
The 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome is also home to football teams Lazio and AS Roma.
The 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome is also home to football teams Lazio and AS Roma.
No. 8 and captain Sergio Parisse has been a warrior for Italian rugby for so many years. Despite numerous gargantuan performances for the Azzurri, he could become the first player ever to lose 100 Test matches.
No. 8 and captain Sergio Parisse has been a warrior for Italian rugby for so many years. Despite numerous gargantuan performances for the Azzurri, he could become the first player ever to lose 100 Test matches.
Story highlights

  • Wales win Six Nations opener
  • Beats Scotland 34-7 in Cardiff
  • France takes on Ireland later Saturday

(CNN)Wales built on an electrifying start to thrash Scotland 34-7 in the Six Nations opener in Cardiff Saturday.

Scotland went into the match with high hopes after its strong showing in the Autumn internationals, but the visitor was on the back foot inside just 12 minutes as Wales crossed for two converted tries.
Leading 14-0 at the half, Warren Gatland's team rubbed it in after the break with two more tries, including a second from Leigh Halfpenny who scored 24 of his team's points.
    Replacement Peter Horne went over for a late consolation try for the Scots in the 79th minute, but it was scant consolation.
    "It's hard to take any positives from a match like this," admitted Scotland captain John Barclay.
    Wales proved dominant throughout the game at the Principality Stadium, running in four tries, including two for Leigh Halfpenny.
    Wales proved dominant throughout the game at the Principality Stadium, running in four tries, including two for Leigh Halfpenny.
    'That was a massive performance," said Welsh flanker Aaron Springler, who was named man of the match, one of several men in red who could have been afforded that honor.
    Scotland, who thrashed Australia and pushed the New Zealand All Blacks close in its most recent matches, could not have made a poorer start in the Principality Stadium as Gareth Davies went over for the opening try on seven minutes, with Halfpenny slotting over the conversion.
    Halfpenny then scored his first try for Wales in five years and added the extras himself.
    There were no further scores before the break, but two penalties from Halfpenny took Wales 20 points clear with still no response from the disappointing Scots.
    How to build a rugby player -- Inside England&#39;s Under-20s camp
    Halfpenny then added his second try, again converted before Steff Evans scored the best of the four, although television replays showed he had benefited from a forward pass. With Wales having secured a bonus point, Horne's converted effort was of little consequence.
    Ireland, bidding for its eighth straight win was playing in France later Sunday, with defending champion England facing Italy in Rome on Sunday.