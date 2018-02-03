Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Six countries, 15 games -- the stage is set for England, Ireland, Wales, France, Scotland and Italy to do battle in the annual Six Nations Championship. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide This year's tournament kicks off in Cardiff, where Wales hosts Scotland. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Wales has three home games at the 74,500-seat Principality Stadium, also welcoming Italy and France in the final two weekends of action. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Coach Warren Gatland returns to the Six Nations after leading the British and Irish Lions on their New Zealand tour last year. After a fifth-place finish in 2017, Welsh fans will be hopeful of improvement this year. Gatland has coached the side to two Six Nations grand slams (five wins from five) during his decade in charge -- in 2008 and 2012. Hide Caption 4 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide With a number of high-profile injuries, victory this year could be a tall order for Wales. Lions captain Sam Warburton will be missed -- he underwent knee surgery last year. Hide Caption 5 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide For Scotland, however, the signs are more promising. A record victory over Australia and a narrow defeat by the All Blacks in November last year will bring confidence to fans and players alike. Hide Caption 6 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Stuart Hogg has emerged as a star player over the past few years. He was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and has 10 Six Nations tries to his name, more than any other Scottish player. Hide Caption 7 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Coach Gregor Townsend (left) took charge of the side in May last year, in which time he has overseen four wins and two losses. He's pictured here with captain John Barclay as the pair celebrate beating Australia. Hide Caption 8 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Passionate crowds can be expected to fill Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh when France and England visit, the latter to compete for the Calcutta Cup. Hide Caption 9 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Ireland spoiled England's chances of back-to-back grand slams with a 13-9 victory in Dublin last year. Joe Schmidt's men last won the Six Nations in 2015. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide New Zealander Schmidt started his coaching tenure with Ireland with two Six Nations titles. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide The familiar face of Johnny Sexton will marshal Ireland's back line. He has formed a trusty half-back partnership with scrumhalf Conor Murray. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide The distinctive, curved roof of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to Irish encounters with Italy, Wales and Scotland. Hide Caption 13 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide There will be a first in French rugby as the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille becomes the first venue outside Paris to host a Six Nations game. Italy travels there on February 23. Hide Caption 14 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide New year, new coach, but will this be a new beginning for France? Les Bleus have fallen upon testing times of late and will hope to be rejuvenated by a young squad and new coach Jacques Brunel (right). Hide Caption 15 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Seven wins in 21 games under previous coach Guy Noves gave French fans little reason to cheer. Hide Caption 16 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Les Bleus do, however, have "X-factor" players. Fijian-born Virimi Vakatawa has been an explosive presence on the wing, bagging six tries in 15 games. Hide Caption 17 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide England is favorite ahead of this year's Six Nations after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. Hide Caption 18 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Coach Eddie Jones boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins in 23 games. Having picked up the World Rugby coach of the year award at the end of 2017, he signed a new contract in January until 2021. This takes him through the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Hide Caption 19 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide The likes of fly-half Owen Farrell and center Jonathan Joseph have thrived under Jones. Joseph has 10 Six Nations tries to his name and Farrell has amassed 304 points -- only Jonny Wilkinson has more for England. Hide Caption 20 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Twickenham stadium in London is the world's largest dedicated rugby venue with a capacity of 82,000. This year it hosts England's mouth-watering clashes with Ireland and Wales. Hide Caption 21 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Italy tends to struggle in the Six Nations, having not finished higher than fourth since its inclusion in 2000. The Azzurri will hope to avoid a dreaded "wooden spoon" (sixth-place finish) for the 13th time. Hide Caption 22 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide Coach Conor O'Shea takes charge of Italy for a second Six Nations. His side suffered heavy home defeats to Ireland (10-63), Wales (7-33) and France (18-40) last year. Hide Caption 23 of 25

Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide The 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome is also home to football teams Lazio and AS Roma. Hide Caption 24 of 25