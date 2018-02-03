Rihanna and Emmanuel Macron unite for a common cause

(CNN)Rihanna seems to have found an ally in French President Emmanuel Macron.
The singer, who is an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education, headlined a conference in Dakar, Senegal, on Friday, which the French leader co-hosted, to raise money for education in developing countries.
"Merci @emmanuelmacron for stepping up to co-host @GPforEducation's Financing Conference in Dakar! Will France pledge €250M for @GPforEducation tomorrow?" she tweeted.
Macron confirmed that France pledged 200 million euros, or about $250 million, to support the Global Partnership for Education's efforts.
"When I commit, I deliver. @Rihanna, France will always side with those fighting for a better education. #FundEducation," he tweeted.
Her partnership with Macron began in June when she tweeted "bonjour" to the new French leader, asking him to commit to funding eduction. A month later, she met with him and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Rihanna delivered a speech before World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, Senegalese President Macky Sall and other African heads of state.
"We've made tremendous progress today, but of course, our work is never done. We have a long way to go," she said. "This is a fight we're never gonna stop fighting until every boy and every girl has access to education."
The Barbados-born singer started the Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her grandparents, to champion education, health and emergency response programs around the world, and the foundation joined forces with the Global Partnership for Education in 2016.
Rihanna also tweeted to other leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May, asking them to made a donation.
But she did not tweet to US President Donald Trump, whom she criticized in September over his administration's response to the disaster in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.