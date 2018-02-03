(CNN) North Korea earned nearly $200 million from exporting coal and other banned commodities last year in violation of UN sanctions, according to a new United Nations report.

The report was authored by a panel of experts investigating North Korea and has been sent to a UN committee on North Korea. CNN has obtained key sections of the report from a UN diplomat who is not authorized to speak publicly.

CNN has not reviewed the entire document.

Despite numerous rounds of international sanctions, North Korea exported almost all the commodities that had been prohibited in the resolutions between January and September of last year, the report indicates.

It also indicates that North Korea exported coal to China, Malaysia, Russia and Vietnam, in addition to falsifying‎ documents to conceal the origin of the coal.

