(CNN) The White House is planning to withdraw its nominee to head the Council on Environmental Quality, according to The Washington Post.

Kathleen Hartnett White's nomination failed to gather momentum, and some Senate Republicans were questioning her expertise, the Post reported, citing two administration officials briefed on the matter.

When Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley pressed her on her past comments at the confirmation hearing, Hartnett White responded, "I believe those words, senator, with all due respect, have been taken out of context."

"Well, they're words directly from your writings," Merkley responded.

Merkley noted that there are multiple quotes from White "calling environmentalists Marxist, and those who are concerned about climate change as pagans."

"I think I submitted about 100 pages of either commentaries or research studies that I have done. In that entire corpus there may be some mistakes," White responded.

White did not immediately respond to questions from CNN asking which quotes she believed were taken out of context.

White has a long history of questioning established science on climate change and once dismissed the idea that carbon dioxide is a pollutant and calling it "the gas of life on this planet" -- comments that drew criticism from environmentalists who opposed her nomination.