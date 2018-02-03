DOJ requests dismissal of Manafort's lawsuit against Mueller

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department has asked a judge to dismiss former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's lawsuit challenging the authority of special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and alleging Mueller's appointment violated the law.

Manafort was indicted on money laundering and other charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The lawsuit argues Rosenstein and Mueller overreached their authority in bringing the charges.

"This lawsuit plainly seeks to interfere with Manafort's ongoing criminal prosecution," Justice Department attorneys wrote to Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday.

Mueller is leading the special counsel's investigation into any potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia -- one of several investigations into the matter. Rosenstein took on oversight of the special counsel's probe after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion between his campaign and Russia in Moscow's efforts to influence the 2016 election.

