The week in politics

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with North Korean defectors where he talked with reporters about allowing the release of a secret memo on the FBI's role in the Russia inquiry, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, February 2, in Washington.

President Donald Trump delivers his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday. In his 80-minute speech, Trump urged Republicans and Democrats to come together to "make America great again for all Americans." He also heralded the economic successes of his first year in office, including a soaring stock market and low unemployment.

Democrats at the Arizona Democratic Party Headquarters in Phoenix play bingo as they watch the State of the Union address Tuesday.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise points during the State of the Union address on Tuesday. Trump honored Scalise , who was wounded in the shooting at a congressional baseball game practice last June, in his speech.