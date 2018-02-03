(CNN) Syrians attempting to flee violence and seek refuge in Turkey are facing indiscriminate fire by Turkish border guards, Human Rights Watch said Saturday.

Syrian asylum seekers leaving the brutality of Idlib province in northwest Syria "are being forced back with bullets and abuse," according to Lama Fakih, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa division.

In just a month, from December 15 to January 15, about 247,000 Syrians were displaced to the border area, according to the United Nations.

"As fighting in Idlib and Afrin displaces thousands more," Fakih said, "the number of Syrians trapped along the border willing to risk their lives to reach Turkey is only likely to increase."

The Human Rights Watch report comes amid rising tensions along the Turkey-Syria border as Turkey's military has moved into northern Syria. The incursion has opened up another front in the long-running Syrian conflict, now stretching into its seventh year.

