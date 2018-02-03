Russian plane shot down in Syria

(CNN) A Russian warplane was shot down Saturday in Syria, according to Russian state-run news agencies.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed one of its Su-25 warplanes was downed in Syria's Idlib province, state media outlet RIA Novosti reported.

Militants shot down the plane in an area controlled by al-Nusra Front fighters, according to the RIA Novosti report. Russia and Turkey, which is responsible for a de-escalation zone in Idlib, were taking measures to return the pilot's body, the defense ministry said.

The ministry said the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft before it crashed, according to state-run news agency TASS, but died while fighting al-Nusra fighters.

TASS reported that "according to preliminary information, the plane was shot down from a portable anti-aircraft missile system."

